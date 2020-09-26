Over 300 Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon arrive

(Eagle News)–Over 300 Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon arrived on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 317 Filipinos arrived on board DFA-chartered PAL flight PR8681 that landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Terminal 2 at 10:38 a.m.

Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert E.A. Borje led the repatriation and goodwill mission to Lebanon on September 25.

The DFA said the repatriates underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival as required by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine.

The department said they will also be required to undergo quarantine in accordance with the omnibus guidelines established by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

According to the DFA, this is the fifth DFA-chartered repatriation flight from Lebanon since June and the 50th chartered flight since the DFA began its repatriation efforts in February.

Over 2000, or 2,596, Filipinos in Lebanon have been repatriated by the DFA since December 2019.

“The success of this repatriation flight and goodwill mission was made possible by the whole-of-government approach,” the DFA said.