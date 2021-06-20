Over 200,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Davao

(Eagle News) — Over 200,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Davao recently, as the national government continues its COVID-19 vaccination drive that aims to bring back the country to near-normalcy following the pandemic.

In a statement, the Customs bureau said the 210,000 vaccines arrived at the Davao International Airport on June 10 and 11, and were cleared by the Port of Davao.

The vaccines were loaded to the designated refrigerator vans and transported to the DOH cold room storage at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

“This is part of the port’s preparation for the anticipated direct importation of the vaccines to Mindanao,” the bureau said.

According to the bureau, it continuously coordinates with the Customs bureau in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and the BOC Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group (AOCG) for the “seamless customs clearance of the vaccines.”

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination kicked off in March and is still ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.