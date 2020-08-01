Over 200 Filipinos from Cayman Islands, two other areas arrive in Manila

(Eagle News)–Over 200 Filipinos from the Cayman Islands and two other areas arrived in the country on Thursday, July 30.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the group composed of 205 OFWs and their family members from the islands, and four infants and 36 OFWs from the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands arrived in Manila via an airbridge British Airways flight organized by the Philippine Embassy to the United States and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office-Washington DC in partnership with the Office of the Governor of the Cayman Islands.

This is the second airbridge flight from the Cayman Islands.

The first was on May 25.

Almost 300, or 295 OFWs and their family members, were repatriated on that flight.

Upon arrival, the repatriates underwent thorough documentation and briefing on current safety protocols prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, and RT-PCR COVID-19 testing.

The DFA said they will be temporarily housed at Bureau of Quarantine-approved facilities for their mandatory quarantine as they await the result of their RT-PCR test.

“The Philippine Government will continue to work closely with other governments and organizations to mount similar repatriation flights to bring home Filipinos who are in distress as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said in a statement.