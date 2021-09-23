Over 1,000 Immigration bureau employees vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

(Eagle News) — Over 1,000 Bureau of Immigration personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the bureau said on Thursday, Sept. 23.

According to Immigration chief Jaime Morente, the 1875 employees were inoculated in both the agency’s vaccination drive and through local government units.

“We’ve had vaccination drives in our head office, catering to those in the National Capital Region. Those assigned in provincial offices have partnered with local government units for their vaccine,” Bureau Deputy Commissioner Aldwin Alegre, who heads the BI’s Task Force Against Covid-19, said.

According to the bureau, more than 500 immigration employees have already contracted the Covid-19 virus since the pandemic began last year.

Many of the employees struck by the virus–around 200—were assigned at the airports while 197 of them were reporting at the main office in Intramuros, Manila.

Morente said at least four fatalities have been reported within their ranks.

“We are endeavoring to inoculate all our personnel, especially those assigned in the frontlines, as our way of protecting the transacting public from this virus,” Morente said.

“We also remind our employees to continue to strictly observe minimum health protocols not only in the workplace but in their homes as well,” he added.