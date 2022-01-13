Over 100 PCG personnel positive for COVID-19; three PCG offices under lockdown due to COVID-19 cases spike

(Eagle News) — Over 100 Philippine Coast Guard personnel have tested positive for COVID-19,

According to the PCG, three offices of the national headquarters where 133 who tested positive were assigned have also been placed under temporary lockdown due to the spike of COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for Comptrollership (CG-6), Coast Guard Public Affairs, and the Coast Guard Finance Service. the PCG said, is from January 10 to 14.

The PCG said some of the personnel deployed in “one-stop shops” have also been infected with the virus.

According to the PCG, the personnel who tested positive are in quarantine.

The PCG said it was extending medical assistance to its affected personnel.