Outdoor exercises in QC allowed only from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; no team sports, group exercises allowed

(Eagle News) –Outdoor exercises in Quezon City are allowed only on selected hours during the modified enhanced community quarantine.

Based on guidelines released by the local government on Monday, May 18, walking, jogging and cycling, among others, are only allowed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All those who wish to exercise outside should also wear face masks and continue to observe social distancing.

“No team sports or group exercises shall be allowed,” the guidelines said.

If the purpose is not to go to work, to purchase necessities or exercise, people should still remain at home.

Schools in subdivisions shall remain closed, although they are not stopped from providing virtual or remote learning facilities to their students.

Mass gatherings such as block parties, neighborhood events, assemblies and religious gatherings are still prohibited, the guidelines said.

No private residential construction or renovation projects shall be allowed.

“(Homeowners associations) are reminded that movement of persons under MECQ should be limited to accessing essential goods and services and going to work in (and returning home from) any permitted establishment,” the guidelines said.