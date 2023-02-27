OTS to file raps vs personnel involved in alleged extortion incident at NAIA 2

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation’s Office for Transport Security is set to file charges against its personnel involved in what it said was an extortion incident in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

According to the OTS, both administrative and criminal charges will be filed against the Terminal 2 personnel who figured in a social media video that showed a departing foreign national requesting for a return of the money amounting to 20,000 yen (P8,000) he said had been taken from him.

The Security Screening Officer was later seen handing the same over to the passenger.

The OTS did not identify the personnel to be charged over the incident, nor the number of people to be charged.

It said, however, that the personnel have been relieved from duty and have been placed under preventive suspension.

“This illegal act will not be tolerated and we will apply the full force of the law to penalize the perpetrators,” the OTS said.

“We would like to assure everyone that the OTS management will exhaust all available strategies to correct the lapses in our operations by nurturing a new culture of professionalism,” it added.