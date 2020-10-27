OSS denies claims OFWs forced to avail of services of private swab test providers at NAIA

(Eagle News)–The One-Stop Shop on Tuesday, Oct. 27, denied allegations Overseas Filipino Workers were being made to avail of the services of private RT-PCR test providers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and were therefore being made to pay more.

According to the OSS, in the first place, the RT-PCR tests of OFWs are being shouldered by government.

“OFWs need not spend any amount for the COVID-19 test since the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) covers this expense,” the OSS said.

The results of the test, it added, normally takes about two to three days.

Meanwhile, for non-OFWs, the OSS said the services of two private laboratories that provide RT-PCR services were covered by a Memorandum of Agreement with the Task Group on Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos (TG MROF).

The OSS said these are the one from Philippine Airlines and its partner Laboratory, Detoxicare for Terminal 2, and the other through Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions, Inc. (PAGSS) with its partner Laboratory Ph Airport Diagnostic Lab for Terminal 1 and 3.

The OSS said both charge P4000 for each test, as approved by the TG MROF, and issue results within 48 hours.

“All transactions with the private laboratories are covered by official receipts and are properly accounted, recorded and reported with the (OSS),” the OSS said.

Extreme cases

The OSS said there are, however, “extreme cases (i.e. death in the family or emergency medical condition. etc)” when OFWs request for a swab test with PAL or PAGSS for faster results and clearance.

In such cases, the OSS said the OFWs have to seek clearance first from OWWA.

When cleared, the request is communicated with the OSS.

“For our Kababayan OFWs, should you be coerced or forcibly asked to use the services of the private laboratories, we ask that you kindly report the incident to the OSS so that appropriate action may be taken,” the OSS said.

“We hope that this clarifies the matter,” it added.