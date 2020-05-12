Ospital ng Tondo closed from May 11 to 24 for cleaning and disinfection

(Eagle News) – Ospital ng Tondo in Manila will be closed for two weeks for cleaning and disinfection, and “rearrangement” of the facility to handle COVID-19 patients.

“Simula May 11 hanggang 24 ay pansamantala nating isasara ang Ospital ng Tondo (Starting May 11 to 24, we will temporarily close Ospital ng Tondo), Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said in a press briefing late Monday evening (May 11).

Domagoso said that the closure is meant to allow several sick doctors, health workers and frontliners to recuperate and receive treatment.

Other hospital workers who remain healthy will be temporarily assigned to other hospitals under the city government’s management, Domagoso said.

An announcement posted in Ospital ng Tondo’s official FB page said that its “Medical and Nursing Staff will reinforce the frontliners of Sta. Ana Hospital, our Manila Infectious Disease Control Center (MIDCC)”, while patients “will be directed to other City District Hospitals and nearby institutions.”

Meanwhile, the hospital’s radiologic and laboratory section will still cater to patients referred by the Manila Health Department and city hospitals during office hours.

The hospital’s announcement said that the temporary closure will be for “terminal cleaning and disinfection, pest control, and rearrangement of the facility to address possible COVID-19 patients in the future.”

The Manila city government has earlier ordered the temporary closure of Ospital ng Sampaloc, as well as the emergency room of the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Memorial Center, after several hospital staff contracted COVID-19.

Eagle News Service