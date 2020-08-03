OSG to temporarily close starting Aug. 4 as NCR reverts to MECQ

(Eagle News) — The Office of the Solicitor General will be closed starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The OSG said the temporary closure, which will last until Aug. 18, was in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement Metro Manila and four other areas will revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The President made the decision after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out” so they could recover from exhaustion.

The medical community said the government could also use the time to recalibrate its COVID-19 response amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

According to the OSG, only a skeleton force composed of employees from the Financial Management Service and the sanitation and disinfection team will physically report to the OSG during that period.

All other employees shall work from home.

As such, the OSG said it would be unable to receive documents during that period.

“Parties may email [email protected] for documents they intend the OSG to receive during the..MECQ…All other documents may be emailed to [email protected],” the OSG said.