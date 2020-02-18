OSG asks SC to issue gag order on both parties in quo warranto petition vs ABS-CBN

SC gives ABS-CBN Corp., ABS-CBN Convergence Inc. five days from receipt of notice to comment on OSG motion

(Eagle News) — The Office of the Solicitor General has asked the Supreme Court to issue a gag order on both parties in the quo warranto petition it filed against ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc.

SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said the motion, if granted, will prevent both the OSG, and ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence from “making comments and discussing matters” relative to the petition seeking the revocation of the franchise network in media.

Hosaka said the SC en banc is giving ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc. five days from receipt of the notice to file their comments to the gag order motion.

He said only after the network’s comments have been filed will the SC decide on the OSG motion.

“That is part of due process,” he said.

In seeking the revocation of the franchise of ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc., the OSG argued they violated franchise terms when the network offered pay-per-view services in what is supposed to be a free-to-air frequency.

The OSG also accused the network of violating the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership of mass media when it supposedly issued Philippine Depositary Receipts to foreign investors.

ABS-CBN has denied all allegations.