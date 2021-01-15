Oral arguments on anti-terrorism law reset to Feb. 2 after SolGen official, staff members get COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court has reset oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law after an official and staff members of the Office of the Solicitor General tested positive for COVID-19.

The arguments, which were supposed to be held on January 19, are now scheduled for February 2. at 2:30 p.m.

“No further postponement will be allowed,” Clerk of Court Edgar Aricheta said.

It was Solicitor General Jose Calida who requested the resetting of the oral arguments, which the SC found to be “meritorious.”

Earlier, the SC limited the number of lawyers who could attend the oral arguments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also required all attendees to present a negative swab test result taken within 72 hours prior to attending.

There are 37 petitions against the Anti-Terrorism law passed in July 2020.

The petitioners, including retired SC justices Antonio Carpio, Conchita Carpio Morales and activists, among others, argued the law could be used to stifle dissent.

But the government, law enforcers and some lawmakers who have a background in law enforcement denied this.

Senator Panfilo Lacson said the anti-terrorism council stipulated in the law would not be the sole arbiter in determining who terrorists are.

“The only duty of the Anti-Terrorism Council in this regard is to authorize a law enforcement agent or military personnel to file an ex-parte application with the Court of Appeals to conduct electronic and technical surveillance of suspected terrorist groups or individuals,” he said.