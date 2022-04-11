Operations of two DFA consular offices suspended due to “Agaton”

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has announced the suspension of operations on Monday, April 11, of two of its offices in the Visayas.

According to the DFA, the suspension covers its consular offices in Tacloban and its Temporary Off-site Passport Services (TOPS) in Cebu.

It said this was in compliance with the precautionary measures issued by the respective local government units amid the inclement weather brought by “Agaton.”

Affected applicants in the Tacloban consular office should secure another appointment by sending an email dfa.cotacloban@gmail.com with the following information:

Name

Date of Birth

Original appointment date and time of new appointment

Preferred date and time of new appointment

The preferred new appointment may be on any slot from April 12 to May 11, 2022 (Monday to Fridays except holidays) and at any time slot between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DFA said.

Meanwhile, affected applicants at TOPS Cebu with confirmed appointments will be accommodated by the same office from April 12 to 22, 2022 (Monday to Fridays except holidays) at any time slot between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department said for clarification and concerns, affected applicants may contact the relevant offices through the following contact details:

CO Tacloban – rco@dfa.gov.ph

TOPS Cebu -concerns@oca.dfa.gov.ph

“In the meantime, the DFA-OCA advises the applicants to closely monitor the weather conditions and to follow local government safety and precautionary orders related to..Agaton,” it added.