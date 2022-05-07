Operations of DFA consular offices suspended on May 9

(Eagle News) — The operations of all Department of Foreign Affairs consular offices will be suspended on May 9, election day.

According to the DFA, this was in line with Presidential Proclamation No. 1357, which declared the day as a special non-working holiday.

“The Department further informs the public that walk-in applicants for Passport and Authentication or Apostille will not be accommodated on the said date,” the DFA said.

It said consular operations will resume the following day, on May 10.