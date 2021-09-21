Operations in DFA consular office in SM Manila suspended after seven employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Operations in the Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in the National Capital Region-West or SM Manila remain suspended on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

According to the department, the suspension, which took effect on Monday, Sept. 20, was after seven of the consular office’s employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Others have been identified as close contacts.

The DFA said the suspension of operations would pave the way for a thorough disinfection of its premises and was in compliance with the isolation and quarantine guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health.

According to the department, affected applicants for this period will receive an email with the details of their alternative passport appointment.

The consular office may be contacted through the following:

Email addresses: [email protected], [email protected]

For Passport Processing Concerns: [email protected]

For Authentication Processing Concerns: [email protected]

For Passport/Apostille Releasing Concerns: [email protected]

“The Department requests the public’s continued understanding as it adheres to the prescribed measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of personnel and applicants,” the DFA said.