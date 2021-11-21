Featured News, Metro

One passenger hurt after rock hurled at MRT-3 coach window; one arrested

Posted by Kaye Fe on
This picture from Transportation Secretary Ar Tugade’s Facebook page shows the broken window and the stone that reportedly caused the former to break./Transportation Secretary Art Tugade FB/

(Eagle News) — A 51-year-old man was hurt after an unidentified person hurled a rock at a Metro Rail Transit-3 coach on Sunday, Nov. 21, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the Department of Transportation, the stone  thrown at 6:51 a.m. in the Taft Ave. station struck a window of the third car of the MRT-3 train, causing it to be break.

The injured passenger was immediately attended to and was given first aid at the Magallanes Station.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

He was later brought to the San Juan De Dios Hospital at Pasay for further medical attention.

The DOTr said the suspect, a scavenger, was later apprehended in a construction site near a hotel along Taft Avenue.

“The MRT-3 Management assures the public that appropriate legal charges will be filed against those involved in the incident.,” the MRT-3 said.

It said steps will also be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Related Posts