One passenger hurt after rock hurled at MRT-3 coach window; one arrested

(Eagle News) — A 51-year-old man was hurt after an unidentified person hurled a rock at a Metro Rail Transit-3 coach on Sunday, Nov. 21, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the Department of Transportation, the stone thrown at 6:51 a.m. in the Taft Ave. station struck a window of the third car of the MRT-3 train, causing it to be break.

The injured passenger was immediately attended to and was given first aid at the Magallanes Station.

He was later brought to the San Juan De Dios Hospital at Pasay for further medical attention.

The DOTr said the suspect, a scavenger, was later apprehended in a construction site near a hotel along Taft Avenue.

“The MRT-3 Management assures the public that appropriate legal charges will be filed against those involved in the incident.,” the MRT-3 said.

It said steps will also be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.