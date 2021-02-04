One dead, several injured in Navotas ammonia leak

(Eagle News) — One person died and several others were injured after ammonia leaked from a facility in Navotas on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Mayor Toby Tiangco identified the fatality as Gilbert Tiangco, an ice plant worker at the TP Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage on Barangay North Bay Boulevard South.

Tiangco has admitted the facility was owned by his mother’s family.

He said 61 were brought to the hospital while others went straight to medical facilities on their own.

The data, he said, was so far being verified.

Earlier in the day, Tiangco urged the public to avoid the area for their safety.

As of Wednesday evening, he said the smell of ammonia had subsided.

He said food packs for the affected residents were being prepared.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa lahat ng mga tumulong, lalo na ang ating mga volunteers at mga kapit-lungsod na nagpadala ng mga ambulansya at fire truck. Manatili po tayong maingat,” he said.

The cause of the ammonia leak was still undetermined.

Tiangco said, however, that he has already ordered a temporary closure of the facility.

According to health authorities, exposure to high concentrations of ammonia causes immediate burning of the nose, eyes , throat and respiratory tract.

It may also lead to blindness, lung damage and death.