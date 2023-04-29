One dead after two vessels collide off Corregidor: PCG

(Eagle News)–One crew member died and several others were rescued after two vessels collided off Corregidor on Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Saturday, April 29.

The PCG said a search and rescue operation was still ongoing for the last crew member who went missing after the collision between Sierra Leone-flagged MV Hong Hai 189 and Marshall Island-flagged MT Petite Soeur.

The PCG said MV Hong Hai 189 had 20 crew members, 16 of whom were rescued by Heng Da 9, a rescue vessel in the area at the time of the incident.

It had come from Botolan, Zambales when the incident happened, the PCG said.

It eventually capsized.

The MV Petite Soeur, on the other hand, had left Mariveles, Bataan.

Its 21 crew members were in good physical condition, the PCG said.

“The Coast Guard Aviation Force is currently conducting an aerial survey to augment the SAR operations,” the PCG said.