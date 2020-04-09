On Day of Valor, OCD hails country’s frontliners, COVID-19 patients as modern-day heroes

Praises ordinary Filipinos, WW II veterans, too

(Eagle News)–The Office of the Civil Defense lauded the country’s modern-day heroes as the Philippines celebrates the Day of Valor on Thursday, April 9.

In a statement, Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, OCD administrator, hailed in particular the country’s frontliners “who tirelessly perform their duties to keep every Filipino safe,” patients who “voluntarily divulge their COVID-19 status to aid in contact tracing,” and the ordinary Filipino for “staying at home.”

He also commemorated the heroism of World War II veterans.

“In these trying times, we call on everyone to do his/her share. Be inspired by the value of our veterans,” he said.

“Be a hero,” he added.