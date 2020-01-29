Ombudsman orders dismissal of 3 BuCor officials over GCTA-for-sale scheme

Ombudsman also finds probable cause to indict Roque, Bansil, Buño for graft, direct bribery

(Eagle News) — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of three Bureau of Corrections officials over the Good Conduct Time Allowance-for-sale scheme.

The Ombudsman also found probable cause to indict SPO2 Ramoncito Roque, head of the Inmate Documents and Processing Service; Belinda Bansil; and Veronica Buño for one count of direct bribery and one count of violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In ordering the indictment and dismissal of the three, the Ombudsman gave weight to the testimony of Yolanda Camilon, who told the Senate Roque’s group had demanded P50,000 in exchange for the release of her husband, an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison, under the GCTA law.

The implementing rules and regulations of the law, which reduces the sentence of inmates for good conduct, have since been revised to exclude convicts of heinous crimes, recidivists, habitual delinquents and escapees as beneficiaries.

The Senate was at that time probing the near-release of former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez, who was convicted of killing two University of the Philippines Los Banos students in the 1990s, under the GCTA law.

“Their bare denial cannot prevail over Camilon’s positive and straightforward testimonies during the Senate hearings, as well as her September 23, 2019 sworn statements, that they followed up, demanded, and received money from her,” the Ombudsman said.