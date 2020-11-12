Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana, Parañaque closed today

Consular offices in select areas also temporarily closed

(Eagle News)–The Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana, Parañaque City remains closed today, Nov. 13.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the following consular offices are closed as well:

– Region II

– Region III

– Region IV (CALABARZON, MIMAROPA)

– Region V

– Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR), and

– National Capital Region

The department said the temporary closure was due to the inclement weather brought by “Ulysses” in line with the pronouncements of the Office of the President.

The offices will resume their regular operations on Monday, November 16, “unless otherwise advised,” the DFA said.

The DFA said the affected applicants with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing the office where they secured their appointments with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The preferred new appointments may be requested on any working day (Monday to Friday) from November 16 to December 16 during the regular operation hours of the offices.

If the appointment was booked at the Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana, Parañaque City (OCA-Aseana), the department said the email requesting for a new appointment should be sent to:

– passport appointment: [email protected]

– authentication appointment: [email protected]

– civil registry matters (Report of Birth/Marriage/Death): [email protected]

If the appointment was booked at one of the affected consular offices, the email should be sent to their respective email addresses listed in the DFA Consular Offices directory at https://consular.dfa.gov.ph/directory, it said.

“Applicants who need an emergency or urgent consular service may contact these offices by email,” the DFA added.