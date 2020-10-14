“Ofel” maintains strength as it moves towards Marinduque-Romblon area

Batangas, Laguna, other areas still under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Ofel” has maintained its strength as it continues to move westward towards the Marinduque-Romblon area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Batangas, the southern portion of Laguna (Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Alaminos, Los Baños, Bay, Magdalena), the central and southern portions of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, Mulanay, San Francisco, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Tayabas City, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio), Calamian Islands, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands) are under Signal No. 1.

“Ofel” is so far located 125 kilometers west of Juban, Sorsogon or 70 km east northeast of Romblon, lpacking maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving at 15 kph over the inland seas of Southern Luzon and may pass close or over Romblon and Mindoro Provinces.

It is likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning or afternoon, PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, “Ofel” is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Southern Luzon area but will intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Today through tomorrow afternoon, “Ofel” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over CALABARZON, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Central Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, Metro Manila, Palawan, Cagayan, Isabela, and the rest of Bicol Region due to “Ofel” and the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA said flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Strong- to near gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under signal number one during the passage of the tropical depression.

Occasional gusts associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow enhanced by “Ofel” and Tropical Storm “Nangka” (outside PAR) may be experienced over Batanes, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), the northern portions of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Quezon, the eastern portion of Isabela, and Aurora, especially in coastal and mountainous areas, PAGASA said.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes and Ilocos Norte and the northern seaboard of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands due to rough seas associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow.

PAGASA said that means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas due to “Ofel,” on the other hand, will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas in the next 24 hours, especially in areas where signal number one is in effect.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea over these areas.