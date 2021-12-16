“Odette” undergoes “rapid intensification” as it approaches Dinagat Islands-Surigao provinces area

(Eagle News) — “Odette” continues to undergo a “rapid intensification” as it approaches the Dinagat Island-Surigao provinces area on Thursday morning.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under Signal No. 3 as a result:

Visayas

Southern Leyte

the southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Javier)

Bohol

central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander, Oslob, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Argao, Catmon, Tuburan, Asturias, Sogod, Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Moalboal, Ronda, Alcantara) including Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

The following areas are under Signal No. 2:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Cuyo Islands

Cagayancillo Islands

the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)

Romblon

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

the rest of Leyte

the rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Siquijor

Guimaras

Iloilo

Antique

Capiz

Aklan

Mindanao

The rest of Surigao del Sur

the rest of Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

the northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon, Sumilao)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Lopez Jaena, Plaridel, Baliangao, Calamba, Sapang Dalaga, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran)

the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Rizal, Sibutad, Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia)

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over the following areas:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Marinduque

the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

mainland Palawan including Balabac, Calamian, and Kalayaan Islands

Mindanao

The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

the rest of Misamis Occidental

the rest of Bukidnon

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Gutalac, Baliguian)

the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Mahayag, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Molave, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Josefina, Pagadian City, Midsalip, Dumingag)

the northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

PAGASA said so far, “Odette” was located 265 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 205 km/h.

It is moving west northwestward at 25 km/h, and is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, or the northern portion of Surigao del Sur this noon or early afternoon.

“Considering the recent trend in its intensification, the typhoon may reach a pre-landfall peak intensity of 175 to 195 km/h prior to landfall,” PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, today until tomorrow early morning, heavy to torrential rains are expected over Caraga, Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and the rest of Northern Mindanao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will prevail over Bicol Region, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and mainland Bangsamoro.