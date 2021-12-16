“Odette” undergoes “rapid intensification” as it approaches Dinagat Islands-Surigao provinces area

(Eagle News) — “Odette” continues to undergo a “rapid intensification” as it approaches the Dinagat Island-Surigao provinces area on Thursday morning.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under Signal No. 3 as a result:
Visayas
- Southern Leyte
- the southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Javier)
- Bohol
- central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander, Oslob, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Argao, Catmon, Tuburan, Asturias, Sogod, Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Moalboal, Ronda, Alcantara) including Camotes Islands
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)
The following areas are under Signal No. 2:
Luzon
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands
- Cuyo Islands
- Cagayancillo Islands
- the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)
- Romblon
Visayas
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- the rest of Leyte
- the rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands
- Negros Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Siquijor
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Antique
- Capiz
- Aklan
Mindanao
- The rest of Surigao del Sur
- the rest of Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- the northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon, Sumilao)
- Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
- the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Lopez Jaena, Plaridel, Baliangao, Calamba, Sapang Dalaga, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran)
- the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Rizal, Sibutad, Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia)
Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over the following areas:
Luzon
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Burias Island
- Marinduque
- the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)
- Batangas
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- mainland Palawan including Balabac, Calamian, and Kalayaan Islands
Mindanao
- The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)
- the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)
- the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)
- the rest of Misamis Occidental
- the rest of Bukidnon
- Lanao del Norte
- Lanao del Sur
- the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Gutalac, Baliguian)
- the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Mahayag, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Molave, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Josefina, Pagadian City, Midsalip, Dumingag)
- the northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)
PAGASA said so far, “Odette” was located 265 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 205 km/h.
It is moving west northwestward at 25 km/h, and is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, or the northern portion of Surigao del Sur this noon or early afternoon.
“Considering the recent trend in its intensification, the typhoon may reach a pre-landfall peak intensity of 175 to 195 km/h prior to landfall,” PAGASA said.
According to the weather bureau, today until tomorrow early morning, heavy to torrential rains are expected over Caraga, Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental.
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and the rest of Northern Mindanao.
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will prevail over Bicol Region, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and mainland Bangsamoro.