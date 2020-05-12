COVID-19 EBC Special Coverage, Featured News, National

Number of health workers infected by COVID-19 breach 2,000 mark

on
A screenshot of the DOH’s COVID-19 Situationer report, released on Tuesday, May 12, showing the latest data on health care workers infected with COVID-19. As of latest DOH tally, there are 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases among health care workers, with 643 recoveries and 35 deaths. (Courtesy: DOH)

(Eagle News) – The number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 has risen to 2,067, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday, May 12.

The number includes 759 nurses, 631 physicians, 129 nursing assistants, 72 medical technologists, 39 radiologic technologists, and 209 non-medical staff.

The number of recoveries among health care workers with COVID-19 has likewise climbed to 643, while the number of deaths rose by 1 to 35.

Meanwhile, of 1,389 active cases, 356 are asymptomatic, 1,026 have mild symptoms, and seven cases are severe.

The number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 accounts for one-fifth or 19% of the country’s total confirmed cases, DOH data states.

Eagle News Service

Related Posts