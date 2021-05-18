Number of Filipinos repatriated since February 2020 breaches 400,000 mark

(Eagle News) — The number of Filipinos repatriated since the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020 has breached the 400,000 mark.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, of the 401,105 repatriated as of May 15, 105417 were seafarers and 295688 were land-based overseas Filipinos.

The department said last week’s batch included 344 stranded overseas Filipinos from Saudi Arabia and 155 from China.

Also included were 14 distressed students from Malaysia, and medical repatriates from Bahrain and the United Kingdom.

Two flights were chartered for the repatriation.

“The DFA continues to help Pinoys abroad from COVID-19 travel restrictions with its pandemic-related repatriations..,” the department said.

Earlier, the DFA urged Filipinos who wish to return to the Philippines to register for repatriation at the corresponding consulate and diplomatic posts.