(Eagle News)-The number-coding scheme is lifted for provincial buses on selected days for the holidays.

In a memorandum, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority assistant general manager for operations Roberto Almadin said the suspension on Dec. 23, 24, 26, 27, 31 and on Jan. 2, 2020 was to give way to passengers going back to the provinces and vice versa during the holidays.

The scheme is automatically lifted on Dec. 25, 31 and on Jan. 1, 2020 because these days are regular holidays.