Number-coding scheme for private, public utility vehicles lifted on selected days starting Dec. 23

(Eagle News)-The number-coding scheme for private and public utility vehicles is lifted on selected days during the holidays, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced on Saturday, Dec. 21.

In a Facebook post, the MMDA said the scheme was lifted on the following dates:

from December 23 to December 25

from December 30 to January 1, 2020

Earlier, the MMDA announced a suspension of the scheme for provincial buses on the following dates:

from December 23 to 27

from December 30 to January 2, 2020

The MMDA had said this was to pave the way for the influx of passengers to and from the provinces during the holidays.