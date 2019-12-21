Number-coding scheme for private, public utility vehicles lifted on selected days starting Dec. 23

(Eagle News)-The number-coding scheme for private and public utility vehicles is lifted on selected days during the holidays, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced on Saturday, Dec. 21.
In a Facebook post, the MMDA said the scheme was lifted on the following dates:
- from December 23 to December 25
- from December 30 to January 1, 2020
Earlier, the MMDA announced a suspension of the scheme for provincial buses on the following dates:
- from December 23 to 27
- from December 30 to January 2, 2020
The MMDA had said this was to pave the way for the influx of passengers to and from the provinces during the holidays.