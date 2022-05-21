NTF: “Long COVID” cases monitored in PHL

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has confirmed “long COVID” cases in the country.

According to National Task Force Against COVID-19 adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa, doctors in hospitals have begun to observe these medium- to long-term COVID-19 effects in patients who recover from the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, these effects include fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and breathlessness.

Herbosa said patients with long COVID can also experience mental fogginess and heart inflammation.

Authoritis said kidney issues were also a possibility.

“Binabantayan natin ito at itatala natin ito. Irerehistro rin natin ito at bibilangin at aaralin para malaman natin ang sitwasyon ng long COVID sa Pilipinas,” he said.

Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega earlier said that those who recover from COVID-19 but still experience symptoms even after 30 days are considered to have long COVID.

He said there is no cure for long COVID.

It can be managed through rehabilitation so far, he added.