Northern portion of Batanes under Signal No. 4 as “Kiko” crosses Itbayat coastal waters

(Eagle News) — The northern portion of Batanes remains under Signal No. 4 as Typhoon “Kiko” crosses the coastal waters of Itbayat.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the rest of Batanes is under Signal No. 3, while the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Panuitan Is., Calayan Is.) is under Signal No. 2.

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

The rest of Babuyan Islands

the northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Gonzaga)

the northeastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud)

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, Typhoon “Kiko” will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao, and Kalinga.

According to the weather bureau, Typhoon “Kiko” will continue to enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours.

On the forecast track, “Kiko” will move generally northward beginning tonight and pass over the sea east of Taiwan.

The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or on Monday early morning.