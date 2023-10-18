Northeasterly windflow affecting Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeasterly windflow is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora, as a result, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.