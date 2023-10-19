Northeasterly surface windflow affecting Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeasterly surface windflow is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Rizal, Laguna and Camarines Norte, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time, due to the shear line.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.