Northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeasterly surface windflow is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.