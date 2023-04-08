Northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeasterly surface windflow is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao will have cloudy skies and rains as a result.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said this was due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.