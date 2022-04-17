Northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeasterly surface windflow is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains were possible.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The weather bureau said the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.