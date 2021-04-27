Northeasterly surface wind flow affecting extreme Northern Luzon

Easterlies affecting the rest of the country, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The northeasterly surface wind flow is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

PAGASA said as a result, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to PAGASA, the northern section of Luzon and the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.