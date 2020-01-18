Northeast monsoon to bring rains in parts of PHL as it affects Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon will bring rains in parts of the country today as it affects Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to isolated light to moderate rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

There may be reduced visibility during ashfall in municipalities southwest or west of Taal Volcano

Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao will have

partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.