Northeast monsoon still affects Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon continues to affect Luzon and Visayas today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.