Northeast monsoon affects Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cagayan and Isabela will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Central Luzon, Rest of Ilocos Region, Rest of Cagayan Valley, Ifugao and Benguet will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon, and the western section of Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.