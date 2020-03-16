Northeast monsoon affects Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon on the other hand will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, woll have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.