Northeast monsoon affects N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon today, Jan. 30, bringing rains in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains.

Visayas, Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly

cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly

cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, but due to localized thunderstorms.