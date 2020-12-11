Northeast monsoon affects N. Luzon

LPA now off Subic, Zambales

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was apart from the low pressure area estimated 250 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales.

As a result, PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the northern and western sections of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.