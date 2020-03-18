Northeast monsoon affects N. Luzon

Easterlies affect eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon, while the easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.