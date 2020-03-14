Northeast monsoon affects N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila, and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.