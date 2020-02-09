Northeast monsoon affects Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected over Cagayan Valley and other areas due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon will also have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas, the rest of Central Luzon and of CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Aklan and Capiz will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon, too.

The rest of Luzon and of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.