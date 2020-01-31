Northeast monsoon affects Luzon, Visayas today

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

Visayas, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.