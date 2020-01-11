Northeast monsoon affects Luzon today

(Eagle News)-The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

As a result, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Occasional strong winds especially in coastal and mountainous areas are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will on the other hand have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms .