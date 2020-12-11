Northeast monsoon affects extreme N. Luzon

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

PAGASA said as a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies.

Flashfloods of landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.