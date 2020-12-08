Northeast monsoon affects extreme N. Luzon

Rest of country affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, PAGASA said Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Mindoro Provinces, and northern Palawan including Kalayaan islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos region, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.