Northeast monsoon affects extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services said as a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have isolated rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected in those areas.

The rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have improved weather, and will experience only isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rains as well.

No gale warning is in effect but extreme Northern Luzon is expected to have moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have slight to moderate coastal waters.