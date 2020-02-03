Northeast monsoon affects country today

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, CALABARZON and Bicol Region will, as a result, have cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas and MIndanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.